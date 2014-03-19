Help Wanted

Details
Furst-McNess is a local - family owned beef cattle mineral manufacturer, who is looking for a hard working, dependable individual willing to work in a fast paced environment that includes lifting, climbing, and standing. This full time Mill Operator position at Furst-McNess offers medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid vacation. The right candidate will have a strong background in agriculture, millwork, and manufacturing feeds. Please apply in person at the Furst-McNess Gering location at 780 Rundell Road
. Only qualified individuals will be considered.