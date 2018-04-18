Heritage Estates Hiring Staff Development/Clinical Coordinator

Details
Heritage Estates, a proud member of the Vetter Health Services family is seeking a top-notch registered nurse to provide leadership in our nursing department. If you have a passion for education and enhancing nursing skills, then this is the role for you. Our goal is to become the premier healthcare employer in the valley. We believe that our team members are a valuable resource and we want to develop an education program designed to challenge and grow them. If you are interested in helping us develop our program in a team-oriented, family focused highly reputable organization please apply at: www.heritageestates-gering.com
or in person at 2325 Lodge Drive, Gering NE.