class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-341693 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Highway Maintenance Worker/Senior WANTED
Details
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications for a Highway Maintenance Worker/Senior in Gering, NE. For a full job description and to apply, visit www.statejobs.nebraska.gov. An on-line State application must be completed on or before the closing date of October 31, 2018. The State of Nebraska is an Equal Opportunity/Veterans Preference Employer.
Contact