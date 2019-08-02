Details

JOB FAIR AT FANEUIL When you ask? Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Where you ask? Airport Location: 100511 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Time you wonder? 9:00AM - 2:00PM.

Positions will be offered ON THE SPOT Come prepared with two forms of ID for I-9 purposes.

We want the right people here!! So here is what you can expect… Base Pay $11/hour UP TO $5.00 extra incentive for excellent performance, adherence and productivity! We are here to help you achieve that!

Extras: $150.00 BONUS for 90 days Perfect Attendance!