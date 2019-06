Laborers and Equipment Operators

Details Utility Contractor hiring Laborers and Equipment Operators. Full time positions. Must have valid drivers license with no DUI's or Suspensions. DOT drug testing required and no previous felony's. Home office in Scottsbluff but will be out of town. Weekly pay and perdiem for travel. Call 308-635-7414 to make an appointment to fill out an application. Above criteria a must to apply.