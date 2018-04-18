Light Truck/Trailer Technician

Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., a leading General Contractor in Western Nebraska, has opportunities available for dedicated, team orientated and knowledgeable Light Truck and Trailer mechanic to staff our facility in Gering, NE. The Technician will be responsible for mechanically diagnosing issues, and performing repairs and service on pickup trucks, and trailers of various sizes and builds. Experience specifically with Ford Diesel trucks preferred. The Technician must have the ability to work on their own, be self-motivated, and display strong communication and problem-solving skills. Must be able to lift 75 lbs. Overnight travel is possible. Must have a valid Driver's License, and either currently have a Class B CDL, or be able to obtain it within 6 months of hire. Paul Reed Construction is proud to serve Western Nebraska, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming and has satisfied customers for 35 years. Paul Reed Construction offers a benefit package which includes: Competitive wages, health insurance, paid personal leave and a retirement program. Valid driver's license with a clean driving record are required. Equal Opportunity Employer. Job Type: Full-time If you feel you are a qualified applicant please send your resume to: Paul Reed Construction & Supply Inc Attn: HR Department 2970 North 10th Street Gering, Ne 69341