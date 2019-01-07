NDOT Hiring Hwy Maintenance worker/senior
Details
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications
for a Highway Maintenance Worker/Senior in Gering, NE. Starting wage is
$15.416/hour and will increase to $17.00 on 7/1/19. For a full job description
and to apply, visit www.statejobs.nebraska.gov. An on-line State application
must be completed on or before the closing date of April 15, 2019. The State of
Nebraska is an Equal Opportunity/Veterans Preference Employer.
Contact