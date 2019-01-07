class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-376364 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
NDOT Hiring Hwy Maintenance worker/senior

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications for a Highway Maintenance Worker/Senior in Gering, NE. Starting wage is $15.416/hour and will increase to $17.00 on 7/1/19. For a full job description and to apply, visit www.statejobs.nebraska.gov.  An on-line State application must be completed on or before the closing date of April 15, 2019. The State of Nebraska is an Equal Opportunity/Veterans Preference Employer.

