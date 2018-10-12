Oshkosh Heifer Development Postitions

Details Oshkosh Heifer Development is looking to fill several positions, including feed truck drivers and pen riders. Applicants must be capable of meticulous record keeping, be flexible with company growth, be team oriented and a great communicator. Benefits include full employee health and life insurance, paid vacation and freezer beef. If you’re interested in applying to work in this growing company, call Oshkosh Heifer Development today at 308-772-3237.