Part/Full Time Mig Welders and Fabricators

Details

3-W Livestock Equipment west of Kimball, NE has immediate openings for full and part time Mig welders and fabricators. Must have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation. Must have good work ethic and be able to lift 50 lb. Must have work references. Do not have to have a welding degree, but some experience is preferred.

Send resume and references to bawilke1987@hotmail.com and call Byron Wilke at 308-235-8536 for details.