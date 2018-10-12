class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-339055 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Part/Full Time Mig Welders and Fabricators

3-W Livestock Equipment west of Kimball, NE has immediate openings for full and part time Mig welders and fabricators.  Must have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation. Must have good work ethic and be able to lift 50 lb.  Must have work references.  Do not have to have a welding degree, but some experience is preferred.

Send resume and references to bawilke1987@hotmail.com and call Byron Wilke at 308-235-8536 for details.

