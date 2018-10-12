Production Team Member Wanted!!

Details
Marketing Consultants is expanding our production team and looking for a creative, self motivated individual for a career with our growing marketing company. We have a full time opening for embroidery, that will also have duties in digital print and vinyl application. Are you a team player, we would love you to be a part of our team, who has been serving the area for over 18 years. Stop by and pick up an application or drop off your resume at Marketing Consultants, 611 W. 27th Street
, next to Paradise Car Wash.