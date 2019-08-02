Granite & Quartz Install/Shop Member Wanted
DetailsCarr-Trumbull Lumber & CTL Fabrication is adding a Granite & Quartz Install/shop Member to the Fab Team. Individual must have valid DL, able to lift heavy products safely, work with Fab Team and Customers. Construction experience helpful but not required. Computer knowledge also helpful as we move to a CNC and digital fabrication process. Apply at 1310 Circle Drive with Jim or send resume or info to jimt@carrtrumbull.com. Must pass Drug Test.
Contact
Jim Trumbull
Carr-Trumbull Lumber Company
308-632-2143 jimt@carrtrumbull.com