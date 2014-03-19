Scale Operator

• Inspect grain delivered to the plant to ensure that it meets the specifications outlined in the purchase contract

• Weigh in and out all trucks delivering corn to the plant

• Weigh in and out all trucks accepting distiller’s grain from the plant

• Weigh in and out all trucks accepting syrup from the plant

• Timely loading trucks accepting distiller’s grain from the plant

• Direct all truck traffic through the loading and unloading system of the plant

• Accurately enter all truck information into the computerized receiving system and supply all trucks with scale tickets for the delivery of corn or the acceptance of distiller’s grain/syrup

• Accurately use manual tickets when computerized system is not functioning.

• File all scale paperwork in a timely and organized fashion

• Prioritize work for the most efficient use of time and resources

• Keep scale area clean at all times by sweeping floors and dusting countertops

• Maintain machines in scale house and balance scale

• Troubleshoot problems with scale and equipment

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, contractors, customers, suppliers and the agents of each

• Be familiar with the employee handbook

• Be familiar with safety requirements and perform duties in a safe manner

• Communicate safety requirements to truck traffic