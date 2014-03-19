Scale Operator
Details
Company: Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC
Position:Scale Operator
Location:Bridgeport Nebraska
Contact:Lisa Carter
Phone: 308-262-2020
|
Responsibilities:
|
• Inspect grain delivered to the plant to ensure that it meets the specifications outlined in the purchase contract
• Weigh in and out all trucks delivering corn to the plant
• Weigh in and out all trucks accepting distiller’s grain from the plant
• Weigh in and out all trucks accepting syrup from the plant
• Timely loading trucks accepting distiller’s grain from the plant
• Direct all truck traffic through the loading and unloading system of the plant
• Accurately enter all truck information into the computerized receiving system and supply all trucks with scale tickets for the delivery of corn or the acceptance of distiller’s grain/syrup
• Accurately use manual tickets when computerized system is not functioning.
• File all scale paperwork in a timely and organized fashion
• Prioritize work for the most efficient use of time and resources
• Keep scale area clean at all times by sweeping floors and dusting countertops
• Maintain machines in scale house and balance scale
• Troubleshoot problems with scale and equipment
• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, contractors, customers, suppliers and the agents of each
• Be familiar with the employee handbook
• Be familiar with safety requirements and perform duties in a safe manner
• Communicate safety requirements to truck traffic
• Perform other duties as assigned by your Supervisor
|
Education/Experience:
|
• High School diploma or GED
• Good attendance history
• Excellent safety record
|
Skills Required:
|
• Ability to work with limited supervision
• Attention to detail
• Accuracy in sampling and testing for specifications
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to work well with others
• Excellent housekeeping skills
• Self-motivated
• Hard working
• Willing to work overtime as needed
• Ability and willingness to learn new skills
• Ability and willingness to accept new responsibilities
• General computer skills
• Ability to follow standard operating procedures
• Ability to follow directions and procedures given verbally or in writing
|
Protective Clothing Required:
|
• Gloves, hard hat, eye protection, hard toe shoes, ear plugs
|
Supervisory Responsibilities:
|
• None at this time
|
Supervisor:
|
• Reports to the Controller
|
Other:
|
• Non-Smoking Environment
• Drug Free Workplace
• Pre-employment physical required
• Pre-employment drug screen required