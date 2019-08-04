Small Tool/Small Engine Repairman

Details Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., a leading General Contractor in Western Nebraska, has opportunities available for dedicated, team orientated and knowledgeable Small Tool/Small Engine Repairman to staff our facility in Gering, NE. The Repairman will be responsible for mechanically diagnosing issues, and performing repairs and service. Experience with many types of tools/equipment (for example Honda engines) is preferred. The Technician must have the ability to work on their own, be self-motivated, and display strong communication and problem-solving skills. Must be able to lift 75 lbs. Overnight travel is possible. Paul Reed Construction is proud to serve Western Nebraska, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming and has satisfied customers for 35 years. Paul Reed Construction offers a benefit package which includes: Competitive wages, health insurance, paid personal leave and a retirement program. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record are required. Equal Opportunity Employer Job Type: Full-time If you feel you are a qualified applicant please send your resume to: Paul Reed Construction & Supply Inc, Attn: HR Department 2970 North 10th Street Gering, Ne 69341