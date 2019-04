Details

Servers and dishwashers needed at The Tangled Tumbleweed, at 1823 Avenue A in Scottsbluff, open Wednesday through Saturday, 11am to 10pm.

They are looking for great personalities with big smiles that like a team like atmosphere. Apply in person at The Tangled Tumbleweed 1823 Avenue A, NO Phone calls please. Bring your smile with you when you stop by to apply!!