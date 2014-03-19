Welcome to the KNEB High School Headquarters!
Here you will find everything you need to keep you up to date with all the high school sports coverage in Western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming!
Upcoming High School Sports Broadcast Schedule
Radio Podcasts | KNEB.tv Broadcasts
KNEB High School Scoreboard
This scoreboard updates automatically as soon as scores are available. Are we missing a score? See an error? Let us know by clicking here.
Click on a game for more information and interact with fans!
High School Football
High School Volleyball
High School Softball
Coming Soon…
High School Girls Basketball
High School Boys Basketball
High School Wrestling
High School Girls Soccer
High School Boys Soccer