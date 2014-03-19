Welcome to the KNEB High School Headquarters!

Here you will find everything you need to keep you up to date with all the high school sports coverage in Western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming!

Upcoming High School Sports Broadcast Schedule

Radio Podcasts | KNEB.tv Broadcasts

KNEB High School Scoreboard

This scoreboard updates automatically as soon as scores are available. Are we missing a score? See an error? Let us know by clicking here.

Click on a game for more information and interact with fans!

High School Football



High School Volleyball



High School Softball



Coming Soon…

High School Girls Basketball

High School Boys Basketball

High School Wrestling

High School Girls Soccer

High School Boys Soccer