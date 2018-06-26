Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit Focuses on Agriculture’s Economic Outlook, Technology, Trade, Cattle Markets, and More

LINCOLN, NEB. – Trade disputes, dwindling returns, changing technologies, fickle consumer tastes, global economics . . . the challenges and opportunities in agriculture change daily. The 2018 Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit offers up the best opportunity to stay on top of the changes in agriculture, mingle with agriculture’s leading players, and discuss issues facing agriculture. The Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit, to be held at the Kearney Holiday Inn, July 17-18, is a partnership between Nebraska Farm Bureau, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agricultural Economics and Biological Systems Engineering Departments and KRVN Rural Radio Network.

“We know farmers and ranchers are terribly busy right now trying to stay up with their growing crops and livestock. The summit offers them the opportunity to get away from the day-to-day grind, learn about long-term trends affecting their operations, and get the latest happenings in the world of agriculture. Plus, those attending can compare notes with fellow producers and others involved in agriculture from across the state on how the year is going so far,” said Jay Rempe, Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist.

The summit is recommended to producers, ag-business professionals, and consultants and is packed with leading national experts like: Jason Henderson of Purdue University, offering his big picture outlook for the agricultural economy; Brian Watkins of Cropzilla, on Ag Technology; Dick Wittman of Wittman Consulting, on farm and ranch transitions; and Brian Kuehl of Farmers for Free Trade, on the trade roller coaster and how that impacts farmers/ranchers and the agriculture economy.

The Agricultural Economic and Technology Summit will also feature a series of breakout sessions to dig deeper into a range of subjects important to agriculture today. Topics include; what successful farms are doing right, UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions program, economics of technology applications, big data = better beef, farm policy updates, and data intensive farm management.

“These breakouts will give the summit participants the ability to focus on the topics that are most interesting and critical to the health of their farms and ranches,” Rempe said.

Information on the summit, including an online registration form and agenda, can be found at www.nefb.org/agecontech or contact Whittney Kelley at (402) 421-4760 or via email at whittneyk@nefb.org.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 61,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.