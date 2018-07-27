Made in America Showcase Includes Wool Companies

Mountain Meadow Wool of Wyoming and Bartlettyarns of Maine represented the wool industry at the 2018 Made in America Showcase at the White House on Monday, July 23. It was the second year for the showcase, which included Minnesota’s Faribault Woolen Mill in 2017.

“It’s an incredible honor to be here,” said Mountain Meadow Wool’s Karen Hostetler in a televised interview with Gray DC. “We are 100 percent made in America. All of our products come from ranchers in the American west.”

The companies had just a week to pull together a booth featuring American made products, but certainly came through in representing American wool.

Here’s a rundown of the products featured by Mountain Meadow Wool:

Flag: made with Targhee wool from the Geis ranch in Gillette, Wyo. The yarn is MMW 3-ply DK “Alpine” in natural cream, russet, and navy.

Hoodie: made with Cormo wool from the Pheasant “9-mile Ranch” in Kaycee, Wyo.

Crew neck and hand-knit shawl: made with natural black Rambouillet wool from the Camino “Kid” Ranch in Buffalo, Wyo.

Throw: made with Targhee wool from the Bair Ranch in Martinsdale, Mont., and MMW’s Black Sheep blend utilizing naturally colored fiber from a variety of Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana ranches.

Hats: a bison blend beanie that incorporates bison from the Durham Bison Ranch in Wright, Wyo., alpaca from Alpacas of America in Tenino, Wash., and MMW’s Black Sheep Blend as well as a natural grey wool beanie made with wool from the Camino “Kid” Ranch in Buffalo, Wyo.

Raw Wool: a small lock of beautiful wool from the production lot in process on the day of the booth construction, which was a custom processing lot for Margaret Day from New Day Farm in Langley, Wash.

Photos: a local rancher – Ian Wells from Buffalo, Wyo. – wearing the company’s crew neck sweater and Rambouillet ewes from the Camino “Kid” Ranch in their summer pasture high in the Bighorn Mountains.

“All of the companies that are here are small businesses,” Hostetler added. “They may not be the big names, but that’s what makes America great. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Watch the full interview with Hostetler at www.graydc.com/content/news/ white-house-shines-spotlight- on-companies-488914421.html.

Bartlettyarns produces wool yarn mostly for hand spinners who want to make their own knitwear.

“We bring in wool from farms all across the United States,” said Bartlettyarns Owners Lindsey and Susan Rice during an appearance on Fox News after the showcase. “It was exciting, very thrilling and a fine honor to be able to show off the fine products that the skilled tradesmen and craftsmen at our mill make.

“But it’s more than just our single business increasing our productivity. It’s the entire chain to get that sweater to the apparel market.”

Watch the full video at http://video.foxnews.com/v/ 5813067978001/?#sp=show-clips.