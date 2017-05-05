JOIN US FOR 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT’S MONOGRAM MONEY

WEEKDAY MORNINGS AT 8:15 AM ON 94.1 THE BRAND

AND

WEEKDAY AFTERNOONS AT 4:15 PM ON 960 AM/100.3 FM

IT’S EASY TO PLAY! We will spin the MONOGRAM MONEY big wheel, and call out three initials. If those are your initials (in the order called), and you are the first person to call us (within 2 minutes) – you will win the jackpot! If nobody wins, we add the money to the next day’s jackpot!

JACKPOTS & NUMBERS TO CALL IN

94.1 The Brand: The jackpot starts at $9.41 and grows by $9.41 each day it is not won. To win, call (308) 633-9400

960 AM/100.3 FM: The jackpot starts at $9.60 and grows by $9.60 each day it is not won. To win, call (308) 632-5632

Click here to see recent initials called and winners on 94.1 The Brand

Click here to see recent initials called and winners on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

RULES

1. Ladies must use their married name (and cannot use their maiden name).

2. You must talk with us on the air, and you must be old enough to talk on the phone.

3. You have two minutes to call in and win from the time you hear your initials.

4. The initials of your name must be in the order that we call out!