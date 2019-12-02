APPLICATION PROCEDURES

In 2019, the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering two, $2,000 scholarships to assist students enrolled in broadcasting-related educational programs at four-year public or private colleges and universities. Students who meet our eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for these scholarships. Completed applications and all related materials must be received by the NBA office no later than March 4, 2019.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Four-year Colleges & Universities

Applicant must be on track to complete 60 credits as of May 31, 2019 and must be majoring in broadcasting, communications, or a related field at a four-year public or private college or university.

Applicants must have a Nebraska connection in that they must have either graduated from a Nebraska high school OR be attending a Nebraska college or

Applicants must be planning a career in radio or television

Previous NBA scholarship winners are not

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

All applicants must complete the NBA Foundation Scholarship Application

All applicants must submit the following materials: Completed application form;

Copy of current official transcript of college/university grades;

Two, one-page letters of recommendation supporting the application;

An original essay written by the applicant, answering: “Given the impact of social media and its relatively low production cost, how would you redesign the broadcast radio and/or TV industry to remain both relevant to the audience and economically viable?”

Essay must be typed (double-spaced) and not exceed three pages in

All application materials must be received by March 4, 2019 . Send completed application to: Jim Timm

NBA Foundation

11414 West Center Rd., Suite 342

Omaha, NE 68144

APPLICATION FORM

IMPORTANT – Please type all information. Application forms may be photocopied or computer generated. You may also download this form at www. ne.ba.org

****No handwritten applications will be accepted. Thank you.

NAME

SCHOOL

MAJOR

# OF CREDITS TO BE COMPLETED AS OF May 31, 2019:

ANTICIPATED GRADUATION DATE:

PERMANENT ADDRESS:

SCHOOL ADDRESS:

TELEPHONE ( ) (HOME)

( ) (SCHOOL)

E-MAIL ADDRESS: __________________________________________

COMMUNITY OF BIRTH: ___________________________________________

NAME & LOCATION OF HIGH SCHOOL FROM WHICH YOU GRADUATED:

APPLICATION FORM : Page 2

NAME:

CAREER GOAL:

POST HIGH SCHOOL EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

AWARDS AND HONORS

BROADCASTING EXPERIENCE (may include internships, part-or full-time work experience, and work at student broadcast facilities)

CURRENT CUMULATIVE GRADE POINT AVERAGE: / 4.0

Scholarship finalists may be asked to participate in a personal interview. This application form, and accompanying official transcript, letters of recommendation, and essay, are all due at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation office by March 4, 2019.

See Application Procedures (page one) for mailing address.

