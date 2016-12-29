Adela G. Valencia, 63, Scottsbluff

Adela G. Valencia, 63 of Scottsbluff, NE went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday December 25, 2016 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, December 30, 2016 at First Assembly of God in Scottsbluff with Pastor Johnathon Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Adela was born on October 27, 1953 in Brownsville, TX to Rito and Juanita ( Pizarra ) Gamboa. She married Jose C. Valencia Sr. on May 1, 1975 in Scottsbluff. To this union 3 children were born: Jose Jr Valencia, Genoveva Valencia and Celida Cortez. Adela was an active member of the River of Life Church. Adela was a person of faith and lived life to serve the lord. Adela enjoyed being involved with the children at church. She enjoyed preforming puppet shows for the children at church. Adela’s pride and joy was her grandchildren, children, husband and family. Everyone was family to Adela.

She will be greatly missed by her survivors: Husband Jose C. Valencia Sr.; Son: Jose (Robbi) Valencia Jr; Daughters: Genoveva Valencia and Celida Cortez; 9 Grandchildren DeAnna, Rico and Antonio Cortez, Andres, Addison, Adan, Angelita, Anastacio and Actavio Valencia; 1 soon to be great grandson Nijah; Brothers: Leoandro (Juanita) Barrera of Thornton, CO, Carlos Barrera of Scottsbluff, and Daniel (Nancy) Gamboa of Gering; Sisters: Simona (Guillermo) Cabello of Amarillo, TX; Irene (Ignacio) Aguilar of Greely, CO, and Genoveva Escamilla of Scottsbluff; and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Ismael and Benjamin Gamboa, Brother-in-law Marcelo Jr Escamilla, and Nieces Quelyn and Loraine Barrera.

“The LORD will fight for you, you need ONLY to be still” Exodus 14:14