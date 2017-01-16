Roger Merle Hascall, 86, Redington

Roger Merle Hascall, 86, of Redington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Skyview of Bridgeport. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Redington Community Church with Pastor James Rader and Pastor Rick Parker officiating. Burial will follow at the Redington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Wednesday at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel, the casket will be closed at the service. Memorials may be given to Camp ROCK (Reaching Others for Christ’s Kingdom). Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Roger was born December 30, 1930 at Norfolk, Nebraska the son of Glenn Guy and Margaret Ruth (Gaumer) Hascall. When he was four years old, the family moved to the Redington Community where Roger’s grandparents homesteaded in 1894 after moving from Iowa. Roger attended the Center Valley School and Bridgeport High School. He worked for several ranchers.

Roger married the love of his life, Donna Mae Robertson, on December 23, 1950 at Bayard. The couple resided at Bayard. In the Fall of 1951, Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force. He took basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, jet mechanic training at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX and Amarillo, TX. Donna joined Roger at Selfridge AFB in Mt. Clemens, MI when he went there to receive more specific jet mechanic training. In the Spring of 1952, Roger’s squadron was deployed to Wheelus AFB in Tripoli, Libya, Africa. After Roger’s honorable discharge in the Spring of 1954, Roger and Donna moved to Redington to the Hascall farm where they raised their three children. The couple moved to Scottsbluff in the Fall of 2016.

Roger did custom farm work. Later, he went to work as an oil field contractor, retiring after 28 years. Roger gave his life to the Lord at an early age and served the Lord in many capacities as a dedicated and loving husband and father, Sunday School teacher, Redington Community Church in many ways, Church Board member, and Camp ROCK secretary. Roger had the privilege of attending the first camp at Camp ROCK and was awarded the Honor Camper award in 1946.

Roger is survived by his wife Donna of Scottsbluff; sons and daughters-in-law Steven and Karen Hascall of Scottsbluff and Greg and Connie Hascall of Bridgeport; daughter and son-in-law Paulette and Stan Schnell of Mitchell; grandchildren Stephanie (Joshua) Phipps of Humble, TX and their children Ashlyn, Abriana, and Harrison, Jaime (Luke) Whitmore of Treynor, IA and their children Steven and Ella, Desarae Hascall of Bayard, Aaron Hascall of Scottsbluff, Josh (Kirsten) Schnell of Ft. Collins, CO, Ryan Schnell of Bellingham, WA, and Nicole Schnell of Scottsbluff; brother Gene Hascall of Torrington, WY; sisters-in-law Dorothy Monasmith of Redington, Wanda (Ed) Stevens of Reno, NV, and Pat (Roger) Korell of Bayard; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Vern and Rodney.