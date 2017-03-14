Don “Blackie” Green, 85, of Gering, died Friday, March 10, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Army National Guard.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 23 from 3-8pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Don’s honor be made in care of Heritage Estates in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.