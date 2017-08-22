Harold “Jack” McConnell, 87, Lewellen

Harold “Jack” McConnell, 87, of Lewellen, passed away Saturday evening August 19, 2017 at the Ogallala Community Hospital.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday August 26, 2017 at the Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen with Vonnie Brown of the Lewellen Grace Lutheran Church officiating. The United States Navy will provide military honors.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials in Jack’s name are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Lewellen.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the McConnell family.

Harold “Jack” Eugene McConnell was born on June 2, 1930 in Hershey, Nebraska to Dewey W. and Ethel E. (Bodell) McConnell. He grew up around Hershey and graduated from high school there.

One June 20, 1948 Jack married Francis “Frannie” Kramer. They soon welcomed a son, Barry Lee, who then passed away forcing him to join the armed services. He served in the Navy from December 1951 until December 1955.

The family grew in 1954 when son, JJ was born while the family was living in Cherry County north of Mullen. Luke was born in 1957. They continued to ranch for family in the Cherry County area until 1967 when they moved to Lewellen where they have resided since.

Jack was a member of the V.F.W., the NRA and the Grace Lutheran Church.

Jack will be fondly remembered for his passion for fishing and hunting, meeting many other outdoorsmen from many parts of the county. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. Jack and Frannie recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Jack is survived by his wife, Frannie of Lewellen, sons, JJ of Sterling, Colorado and Luke of Arthur, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren, John, Brennen, Beau and Sage; great-grandson, Daxton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Norma Karre, and his half-siblings.