Peggy J. Carrell died at her home in Scottsbluff on October 31, 2017, just a month short of her 90th birthday.

Peggy was born on November 23, 1927 in Seward, Nebraska to Milo and Lillie (Dittman) Misner, one of eleven children. The family moved west to Gering when Peggy was an infant and Peggy lived the rest of her life in the Nebraska Panhandle.

She married Harry Schanaman in 1943 and together they had three children: JoAnn, Patrick and Tom. Harry passed away in 1968. Peggy married Dale Carrell in 1977 and they lived happily in Scottsbluff until Dale’s death in 2010. In addition to raising her children, Peggy was a successful business woman and was a primary supporter of her family through her career with Tupperware. She was an Executive Manager for the company for nearly 30 years and traveled extensively throughout a multi-state territory, achieving top sales awards and earning several company cars through her dedication and hard work. Her can-do attitude and her commitment to “keep moving” made working hard one of her defining characteristics. Even after she retired from Tupperware, she continued working in some capacity until two years ago, helping family members with their businesses and keeping an immaculate home.

Peggy’s primary attribute was her deep and abiding love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, life-long friends and “adopted” grandkids. Peggy knew no greater joy than giving to people she loved and she did this through frequent gifts, favors, making them her special desserts and numerous other thoughtful ways. She enjoyed family gatherings, daily visits with family and friends and attending and watching events in which they were participating.

While Peggy never traveled outside of the United States, she was very open to and interested in other cultures and she embraced a number of young foreign students in both Deadwood, South Dakota and Scottsbluff. She acted as their substitute grandmother, supporting them with her love and gifts, and welcoming them into her home for holidays and visits.

Peggy was kind, spunky and enjoyed a good laugh, but she was also forthright and honest, not shying away from offering her opinion, sometimes with humor, sometimes without, but always with good intentions. Peggy enjoyed animals, flowers, shopping excursions, and getaways to Deadwood with friends and Blackhawk with her son. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church.

Survivors include her son, Pat Schanaman; stepson, Doug Carrell; eight grandchildren, Thomas Rohrick II, Tami Bokelman, Tim Rohrick, Tom Schanaman, Shane Schanaman, Robert Schanaman, Rhonda Stevenson and Tom Baker; and her great grandchildren and step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; both husbands; children, Tom and JoAnn; and her grandson, Rod Schanaman.

The epitome of “the greatest generation” a “we can do it” posterchild, and a loving parent, grandparent and friend, her passing has left a gap in the hearts of close family and friends, both near and far.