Robert “Bob” Bauer, 79, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. There are no services scheduled at this time and cremation has taken place in accordance with Bob’s wishes. Memorials may be made in care of Marva Bauer 1102 Avenue L; Scottsbluff, NE 69361 and will be designated at a later date.

Bob was born March 7, 1938 in Mitchell to John and Amelia (Gettman) Bauer. He attended school at Haig and graduated from Scottsbluff High School.

Bob was a successful salesman throughout the years working at several area businesses including Allied Tire, Case Tractor, Husker Motors and Anderson Motors.

He married Marva Klevering on July 3, 1986 in Douglas, Wyoming.

Bob was a jokester and loved humoring family and friends with his sarcasm. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching Nebraska Husker football and the Denver Broncos. He also had an interest in cars and spent a lot of time reading, especially Westerns. Bob was a very talented gardener, raising up to 50 tomato plants each season.

Survivors include his wife, Marva of Scottsbluff; children, Brianna and Greg; step-children, Michelle, Tracy and Toni; and sister, Helen Keller.

Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Miriam, Elaine and Leona; and brothers, Wilbert, Donny, Richard and infant brother, Ray.