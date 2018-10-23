LeRoy Schaneman, 87, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the Residency Care Center. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Family viewing will be at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Salem Congregational Church. Memorials are to be designated to Salem Congregational Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

LeRoy was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Conrad and Katherine Schaneman on March 9, 1931. His childhood years were spent on the farm with his 12 siblings. Chores included every aspect of helping with farming and milking cows. Butching day was a common occurrence. LeRoy married Margaret Elyene Burbach on January 13, 1952. To this union came three children: Rodney of Melbeta, Karen of Louisburg, Kansas, and Dean of Scottsbluff. LeRoy and Elyene’s family raised sheep and valley crops. LeRoy was a High Beet Grower at the Mental Beet Station. LeRoy loved family dinners and had an abounding love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved sitting and watching them play. He was fond of inspecting the farm ground even during his retirement and sharing his expertise and advice. He was never at a loss for words and his quick wit humor kept you entertained. LeRoy enjoyed going to coffee and garage sales. LeRoy and Elyene enjoyed traveling in their early retirement. They spent many winters in Arizona and traveling around the country for the Germans From Russia Society. Elyene and LeRoy were long time members of Salem Congregational Church.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Katherine Schaneman; brothers Floyd, George, Conrad, Henry, Lawrence, John; and sisters Betty, Ann, Liz, and Katherine. He was survived by his wife Elyene Schaneman; children Rodney (Cheryl), Karen (Mark) Flohr, Dean (Sharon); grandchildren Katryna Schaneman, Warnar (Ginger) Schaneman, Rodney Allen Schaneman, Brian (Shemekia) Schultz, Sara Schultz, Kurt (Kelsey) Schaneman, and Emyly (Dustin) Bauer; great-grandchildren Tara, Tori, and Johnny Schultz, Aly Leis, Tate, and Collin Schaneman, and Quinten Eskam and Vivian Bauer.