Melvin Dale Harlan, 91, Scottsbluff

Melvin Dale Harlan, 91, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Memorials have been suggested to Festival of Hope and Regional West Hospice.

Melvin was born August 5, 1927 in Fairfield, Iowa to Leslie and Mildred (Ranson) Harlan. He graduated from Creston High School in 1944.

He married Dorothy Jane Jensen on June 12, 1948 in Creston, Iowa.

Melvin worked for Case IH for many years before retiring in 1991.

He was active in the Shrine Club, Masonic Lodge and a lifetime member of the Elks. Melvin was also an avid golfer achieving two hole in one trophies. He was a member of the Episcopal Church in Sidney where he was a Sr. Warden.

Survivors include his daughters, Sherry (Don) Weddell and Diana (Tom) Rohrick of Scottsbluff; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Craig (Glenda) Harlan of Dunlap, Illinois and Robert Harlan of Des Moines, Iowa.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; son, Les; and two sisters.