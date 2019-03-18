A.J. Palser, 43, Chappell

AJ Palser, 43, of Chappell passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 as the result of a farm accident.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Chappell with Pastor Todd Lanman of the Big Springs Assembly of God Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Sedgwick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in AJ’s name can be made to Diabetes Action (www.diabetesaction.org).

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Palser family.