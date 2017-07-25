Abigale M. Howard, 26, Bushnell

Abigale M. Howard, 26, of Bushnell, died on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Kimball Cemetery with Brian Gray officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department. The services for Abigale have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Abigale Marie Howard was born in Kimball on October 16, 1990, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Biberos) Robinson. She received her early education in Kimball. She moved with her family to Grand Island and continued her education there. After finishing school she worked as a waitress and day care provider in Grand Island. She moved back to Kimball in 2012 and went to work for GRI on the production line. Abigale loved being with family and friends and was remembered by anyone who knew her. She had a loving personality and was a very caring soul and she wore her caring attitude well. She loved arts and crafts and would make jewelry. She was the sparkle in the lives of many and used glitter in her arts and crafts. She also liked to take pictures and making memories out of the good time she had with family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music.

Survivors include her mother and step-father Anita (Nicholas) Robinson of Kimball, NE; father Michael Robinson of Rapid City, SD; boyfriend, Travis McDonald of Bushnell, NE; brother Benito Howard of Kimball, NE., and Gabriel Howard and fiancée Brittany Warner of Kimball, NE; sister Phoebe Howard and fiancée Brian Gray of Kimball, NE; niece Ezmeralda Marie Howard and nephew Drake Warner; and her beloved pet Rammers.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Donald Robinson, grandmothers Jeanette Biberos and Florence Robinson; uncles Ramon Biberos and Warren (Babe) Johnson and cousins Kyle Bunner, Victoria Barrett and Kristina Robinson.