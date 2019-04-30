Adam Heimbuck, 91, Bayard

On Monday, March 25, 2019, Adam Heimbuck, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 91. Cremation took place in Slidell, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hope Congregational Church, 644 Avenue A, Bayard with Pastor Ted Meter and Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bayard Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Memorials may be given to Hope Congregational Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Adam was born on August 15, 1927, near Bayard, Nebraska to John and Elizabeth (Gier) Heimbuck. He served in the United States Army and was a World War II Veteran. He married JoAnn Vogel on December 6, 1953. They raised their daughter, Pam and son, Rick in Bayard where he lived his whole life.

Adam “Dad” was a hardworking man. Working for Searle and Chapin Lumber Yard, then for many years he delivered fuel to many farmers for Sinclair and Slafter Oil Company. After he retired, he continued to work part time for Dinklage Feed Yard and then Winner Circle Feed Yard, finally retiring at the age of 89 years old.

Dad was a fan of the Bayard Tigers, Western Nebraska Pioneers and an avid Nebraska Huskers fan, following all their sports with passion. He enjoyed bowling and horseshoes and played in tournaments for many years. Community involvement in the Bayard community included volunteering on the Fire Department, maintaining the Bayard Baseball Field for many years, as well as coaching Little League. In 2012, he and JoAnn were honored to be the King and Queen of Pioneer Days, a memory he cherished very much. He was active in his church and dearly loved attending and hearing about the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Adam is survived by his wife, Joann; his two children, Pam (Jerry) Crable of Gering and Rick (Judy) Heimbuck of Slidell, Louisiana; grandchildren, Teresa Crable of Gering, Jamie (Angela) Crable of Omaha, Joy Heimbuck of Port Huron, Michigan, Julia (Mike) Kuehn and Jacob (Abitha) Heimbuck of Slidell; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Benny; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Harry, Henry, and Dave; sisters, Lydia, Dolly and Molly.