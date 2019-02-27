Adam W. Bartyzel, 33, Gering

Adam W. Bartyzel, 33, of Gering, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorial donations may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left www.geringchapel.com

Adam Wallace Bartyzel, “Elmo”, was born on December 3, 1985 to Margie (Murphy) and Wally Bartyzel in Craig, Colorado. Most of his childhood he lived in Colorado, but then also lived in Nebraska. He graduated from Twin Cities Christian Academy in 2004 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He loved to go camping, hunting, fishing and spend time with his family and dog Sumo.

He is survived by his mother Margie McDonald of Gering; siblings: Nichole (Michael) Thayer of Colombia, South America, Bridgette (Adam) Aden of Craig, Colorado, Robin Bartyzel (fiance’ Wade Splattstoesser) and their children: Logan and Connor Reinpold and Hannah Splattstoesser of Gering, Nebraska, and brother Anthony McDonald of Gering, Nebraska; Adam’s girlfriend Letitia Seymour and her son Isaiah and Adam’s children: Azarie and Zyler Bartyzel all of Gering, Nebraska; aunt and uncle Dan & Laurie Davidson (Ashlyn, Erica and Avery) of Craig, Colorado; and cousins Phil and Jaime Chaney (Hannah and Lauren) of Waddell, Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Bartyzel of Craig, Colorado, Grandparents Eugene and Ella Murphy, Michael Murphy of Craig, Colorado, Aunt and Uncle John and Kathie Chaney of Phoenix Arizona, and other relatives.