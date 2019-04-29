Agnes Josephine Paz Martinez, 75, Phoenix, Az.

It is with great sadness that the family of Agnes Josephine Paz Martinez, age 75, of Phoenix, Arizona share her passing away from Alzheimer’s on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. A mass was held in Phoenix on Monday April, 29, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at the American Legion Post 41. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery north of Minatare. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff following the graveside. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Mesa, Arizona. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Agnes, mom, was vibrant; she lit up the room with her smile, full of joy and always eager to help others in any way possible. As the mother of five: Rodney, Vincent, Michelle, Robert and Vincent Edward, Agnes always found time to address her family’s needs without complaint. She never turned away family or friends when they stopped by the house for a visit or a meal.

Mom loved music and was very active at South Mountain Senior Community Center and Sunnyslope Community Center. She attended the theater, toured valley attractions, and the movies. Her favorite tune was “When You’re Smiling.” She loved traveling, often visiting family and friends in California, Colorado and Wyoming. One of her fondest memories was attending the Medina Family Reunion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mom loved gardening; her flowers and vegetables were always a highlight. She received many “Golden Spade” awards in Scottsbluff and Benkelman, Nebraska year after year. Agnes embraced her Mexican culture, supporting the local Mexican dance group directed by Sally Dittmar; she was the original “Dance Mom.” She made time to get her children to practice and performances, assuring that their costumes were cleaned and pressed. “The show must go on!” she would say.

Agnes enjoyed camping and fishing during the summer. The old yellow school bus, restored by her husband Robert Martinez in the 1970’s, was the family’s own “Partridge Family” bus. Agnes was unique in that she always raked the ground around the bus while camping so her children could run barefoot around Lake Minatare.

Mom was born January 21, 1944, the daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Medina) Paz, at their home in Minatare. Raised and educated in Minatare; she later wed Robert Martinez on February 14, 1964. She worked at St. Mary’s hospital in Scottsbluff, then worked at Gerry’s Manufacturing as an inspector and union representative. She then worked as a CNA at the Benkelman nursing home before moving to Phoenix, working at Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona and then for Hospice of the Valley.

Agnes was a member of the American GI Forum and VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She attended Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Agnes is survived by her children, Rodney Paz, Michelle (Michael) Fisher, Robert Martinez all of Phoenix and Vincent (Deborah) Martinez of Scottsbluff; sister, Louise (Dave) Ojeda of Gering; brother, Nick (Doneta) Paz of Phoenix; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Martinez on April 3, 2002; and son, Vincent Edward Martinez (died November 28, 2005); as well as her parents, Anthony and Margaret Paz.