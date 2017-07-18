Agustin Soto, Sr., 76, Morrill

Agustin Soto, Sr., 76, of rural Morrill, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be Wednesday at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 10am until 5pm with a Rosary Service at 6pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Agustin’s honor be made in care of St. Ann Catholic Church in Morrill. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Agustin was born in Jalisco, Mexico to Juan Soto and Bruna Cabrera. He married Sara Ramirez on October 4, 1962. They migrated to the United States in 1967 with $7.00 and a strong work ethic. He started working in agriculture, where his passion and work ethic allowed him and his family to purchase his land and current home. He was known for his jokes & stories and willingness to lend a helping hand to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Ramirez and seven children; Eliasar (Mike) Kanno, Hortensia Soto, Agustin (Kim) Soto, Ernie (Luanna) Soto, Mauro Soto, Bruno (Becky) Soto, Sarah (Chad) Carle; sixteen grandchildren, two brothers, five sisters and his dog, Gordo.

Preceded in death by his parents and two daughters (Norma and Deanna Soto).