Albert “Bud” Alton Berzina, 88, Scottsbluff

Albert "Bud" Alton Berzina, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Phil Found officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare. The casket will be open from 10 AM until the funeral time.

Bud was born on December 31, 1928 to Albert Alvin and Grace (Field) Berzina in Whitman. He started working at a young age and married the love of his life, Patsy Garman in 1946. They raised one son, Jim. They worked on several ranches in South Dakota and the Sand Hills area before returning to the Valley. Bud spent many years trucking for WNX. In 1979, he started working for the City of Gering as a street superintendent for 14 years.

Upon retirement, they bought their beloved acreage in Minatare where Bud enjoyed gardening, wood working, carving, and hosting family gatherings. In 2010, they moved to the Heritage Estates Cottages in Gering. After Pat’s death in 2010, Bud moved to WelCov Assisted Living. Bud has resided at WelCov for the past five years reading westerns and developing friendship’s with both residents and his caregivers.

Bud will be remembered by both friends and family for his love of animals, his friendly banter, and his ability to put a smile on one’s face.

Bud is survived by his son Jim (Diann) of Omaha; grandsons Kyle (Heather) Berzina of Wilmington, NC and Tyler (Kristina) Berzina of Omaha; three great granddaughters Hannah, Grace and Katie Berzina of Wilmington, NC; step granddaughter Cara (Chris) David and their children Ryan and Ben; step grandson Matt (Jen) Timmerman and family all of Omaha; and nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years Pat, and three sisters Florence Berzina, Marjorie Bales, and Doris Davis.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers at WelCov, Heritage Estates, and Regional West Hospice.