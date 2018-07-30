Albert Leroy Fox, 91, Scottsbluff

Albert Leroy Fox, 91, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, July 27, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 30, 2018 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Congregational Church or KCMI. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Albert was born March 20, 1927 in Minatare to Alex and Josie (Schmer) Fox.

He attended school at Minatare and entered the Army in December of 1950 serving in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Albert was a Life Member of the Gering American Legion Post #36, the VFW and DAV.

Albert was united in marriage to Dorothe Weinmeister on November 8, 1953 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. He farmed at Minatare until retiring and moving to Scottsbluff in 1993.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothe of 65 years; sisters in law, Vera Heidingsfelder, Wilma Bott, Rose Hullinger and Linda Kehn; brothers in law, Harold, Bill, Mike and Robert Weinmeister; niece, Cindy Weinmaster; nephew, Stephen (Jane) Schlager; special nieces and God child, Carolyn Saunders, Michelle Willey and Linda Johnson; and God children, Lindsay Saunders, Greg Hullinger and Allen Heidingsfelder.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Dorothy and Ed Schlager; brother and sister in law, Donald and Beverly Fox; sisters in law, Kathryn Ray and Evelyn Weinmeister; and brother in law, Henry Weinmeister.