Alberto Sanchez, 88, Scottsbluff

Alberto Sanchez, 88, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Neal Nollette as Celebrant. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Alberto was born April 8, 1930 at Coleman, Texas to Presiliano and Juana (Ortega) Sanchez. He moved with his family to the Minatare area when he was 15. He worked at the Sioux Ordinance Depot in Sidney from 1950 to 1953 and again upon his return from military service, 1955 to 1957.

Albert entered the Army in 1953 during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Germany with the 73rd Battalion Headquarters. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

He married Bernice “JoAnn” Lathan in 1956 in Sterling, Colorado. They moved to Omaha in 1957 where he attended Universal Trades School. They moved to Scottsbluff in 1959.

Albert worked for Kizzier Chevrolet for 26 years as an auto body technician. He became a partner in Panhandle Auto Body in Gering in 1985. They closed the business in 1998 when all three partners retired.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, where he was active in the Parish Council, Knights of Columbus #12200, O.L.G. Federal Credit Union, Christian-Neighbors-in-Need, a Eucharistic minister and a homebound minister. He was a man of deep faith with a soft spot for his family-gentle, kind, hardworking- who went through life with a twinkle in his eye.

He is survived by his children, Randy (Mary) Sanchez of Mission Viejo, CA, Michelle (John) Suarez of Lincoln, Marcella (Steve) Nelsen of Lincoln, Albert Sanchez Jr. of Chicago, Nora (Vince) Moreno of Gering, Dr. Thomas Sanchez (Dr. Crystal Edwards) of Omaha. Grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, Jessica, Andrea, Stephanie, Karli, Erica, Carmen, Vince, Zora, and Brisa; Great-Grandchildren, Anaya, Gabrielle, Blake, Olivia, Isabella, Jacob, Braxton, Liam, John, Zuri, and Adela.

Alberto was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn; brothers, Melquiades and David; and sisters, Mary and Olivia.