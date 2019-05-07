Albino Lara, Sr., 76, Scottsbluff

Albino Lara, Sr., 76, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7pm with a Rosary Service at 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Albino’s honor be made in care of his family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Albino’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Albino was born in Texas to Jacinto and Maria Lara. Albino married Bertha in 1967 and settled his family in Nebraska where he worked for Lockwood, Inc. for 16 years before retiring. After overcoming cancer, he spent his retirement enjoying family, playing bingo and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandpa was always making banana shakes, sneaking goodies to the children and making them laugh.

Albino is survived by his wife Bertha, all of his children, a sister, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Albino is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson.