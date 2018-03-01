Alex L. Hoff, Jr., 78, Scottsbluff

Alex L. Hoff, Jr, 78, of Scottsbluff went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. His Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Per Alex’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Mitchell Berean Church. The service is being streamed via the internet at http://www.mitchellberean.com/mitchell-berean-sermon-archive/ Online condolences may be left by visiting Alex’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Alex was born May 9, 1939 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alex and Mary (Rexus) Hoff, Sr. He received his education from Sunflower Schools, graduating from Sunflower High School. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College for one year, where he played on the Men’s basketball team.

Alex was united in marriage to Jane Stricker on June 1, 1958 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home and farmed in the Sunflower area, spending some time in Sheridan, WY and Chamberlain, SD where Alex was the farm manager for the John E. Rice and Sons Ranch and Crow Creek Farms, before returning to the Scottsbluff area in 1991. Alex then began his career in the seed corn business working as a DSM for Cargill and NC+ Seed Companies. Upon retirement, he worked with his son, Randy, in his dealership. Alex was a long time member of Mitchell Berean Church, where he faithfully served as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, and in many other ministries.

Alex is survived by his children and grandchildren: Jeff (fiancé Shelley) Hoff, Jared, Jordan, Julia, and Kaden; Randy (Brenda) Hoff, Andrea (Matt) Miller, and Deidra (Jared) McCarthy; and Janal (Scott) Green, Alexandra, Reegan, and Bryce; great-grandchildren Madalynne, Grayden, Vivienne, Cole, and Sonora; brother Marvin (Diane) Hoff; sister Sheri (Albert) Townsend, sister-in-law Kay Hoff; and several extended family members.

Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane, his parents Alex, Sr., and Mary Hoff, brother Thomas Hoff, and in-laws Alex and Katherine Stricker.

Alex was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family. We rejoice that Alex and Jane have been reunited in heaven and we look forward to when we will all be together again.