Alexander “Alex” Feil, 93, Bayard

Alexander “Alex” Feil, 93 of Bayard, Nebraska died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

Alex was born on November 1, 1925 in Bayard, Nebraska to David and Molly (Hoover) Feil. He received his education around the Bayard area and graduated from Bayard High School. He entered the U.S. Army on December of 1950 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged September of 1952.

Alex and Gladys Kleim were married in Bayard, Nebraska November 7, 1950 and to this union a son, Kerry was born. The couple farmed in the Gering Valley, Minatare area and spent most of their married life farming in the Bayard/Bridgeport area. The couple enjoyed retirement in Bayard, together working in their yard. Alex enjoyed attending gun shows with his brother Bob and his dad. He was an avid professional baseball fan, especially the Colorado Rockies. Alex’s knowledge and record keeping of professional sports history was totally amazing per a perfectly kept history notebook that was found among his belongings. The couple has recently moved to Scottsbluff and have enjoyed their time together.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Feil of Scottsbluff; brothers Bob (Sherri) Feil of Scottsbluff and Walter (Dorothy) Feil of Kennewick, Washington and several nieces and nephews.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents, son Kerry and sister and brother-in-law Elsie and Walter Abel.