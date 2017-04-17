Alexandra (Alex) Murillo said, “Bye, Felicia!” to this earthly world and soared on eagles wings to the loving arms of Jesus on April 11th, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alexandra was born on September 26, 1986 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. She completed her Associate of Science Degree at Western Nebraska Community College in December 2015. She was previously employed at Regional West Medical Center and was selected to serve on the Patient Satisfaction Team which inspired her to pursue a degree in health care administration at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

She volunteered in her son’s, Liam, kindergarten class where she was fondly known as, “Miss Alex”. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering and St. Thomas More in Omaha. She has served as a catechist in the Christ the King elementary religious education program.

Alexandra was a beautiful free spirit who loved being a mom, auntie, daughter and sister. She was a firm supporter of St. Patrick’s Day, make-up connoisseur, and music lover who intensely loved time with her family. She was a selfless caretaker who would do anything for the people she loved.

She is survived by her son, Liam Alexander, the light of her life; her parents, Thomas and Flora; siblings: Amanda (Marcus) Cuellar, Rebekah Murillo, Thomas (Danica) Murillo and Maggie Murillo; her nieces and nephews: Adrian, Liliana, Sophia, and Lucas Cuellar, Gabriel Murillo, Tayden Marquez, Thomas Murillo, and “fur-nephew”, Gator; paternal grandparents, Valentino and Mary Lou Murillo; and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Matilde and Irma Palomo, her Aunt Valerie, Uncle John, TÍo Rick and niece Graciela.

Her celebration of Life will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, Nebraska. The mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19th. The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 18th. She was deeply loved and will be severely missed by everyone whose soul she touched. “In my life, I loved you more.” – The Beatles

A memorial fund has been established for her son, Liam Murillo, at U.S. Bank.

Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.