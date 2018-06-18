Alexis “Lexie” Piehl, Sidney

Memorial services for Lexie Piehl will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday June 18, 2018 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sidney. Services will conclude at the church.

Cremation has been held and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the General Multiple Myeloma Group.

On June 13, 2018, God, in mercy and compassion, chose to end Lexie’s pain. She had long suffered the agony of multiple myeloma and the infections that resulted from it. Lexie brought unfailing empathy and genuine joy to all she knew. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Piehl, with whom she lived the example of a committed marriage filled with love and lifelong dedication. She is survived by her two daughters, Heidi (Russ) Lepisto, and Heather (Don) Erdman, who were constantly inspired by her choice to live a life of giving. Lexie is also survived by her two granddaughters, Hannah (Ben) Stevenson, and Samantha (Aaron) Timmens; her great-grandson, William Stevenson; sisters Kerry (Jeff) Verbeck and Billie (Tom) Westervelt, nieces Katie (Matt) Hille and Brianna Westervelt; and nephews Kolby Verbeck and Dylan Westervelt. Lexie is also mourned by her great-nieces and nephews, her cousins, and the many friends she drew to her.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Johnson, her father, Ken Johnson, her grandson Richard Gibney, her sister-in-law Colleen (Piehl) Compton, her aunts Birdie Jacobsen and Rose McCamly, her nephew Scott Verbeck, and her great-nephew Bennett Hille.

Alexis Marie Piehl (nee Johnson) was born on June 16, 1950 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She and Art married on August 16, 1968. Later that year, Art and Lexie moved to Perry Point, Maryland, and then, after several years, to Tomah, Wisconsin, where they raised their daughters. In the year 2000, they moved a final time to Sidney, Nebraska. Lexie loved the Black Hills in which they grew up, and she and Art visited there often.

Lexie enjoyed a career in human resources that gave her the opportunity to serve others. She demonstrated dignity and compassion with each of her interactions with employees and patients in medical and psychological services. Lexie employed her knowledge and diplomacy to ensure that all whom she encountered retained or received necessary health insurance and other benefits. She worked long hours to reach compromises between employees and management, and she succeeded in crafting effective agreements in trying situations.

As a young adult, Lexie engaged her sewing skills to create clothing and blankets for her family and for those in need. She persistently sought out her family members for reminiscing and new adventures. She loved to read mystery novels, write short stories, grow flowers and vegetables, add to her collection of sheep artifacts, and share her soprano voice in the church choir. Lexie’s

life was a model to others. She created a Christian example of loving, kindness, gentleness and self-control. She attended worship regularly throughout her life and she enriched her church community with her contributions to girls’ youth groups, world missions, and people in assisted living and nursing care. On many cold days, Lexie removed the gloves from her own hands and placed them on the bare hands of those who lacked warm clothing. Much of her life can be defined by this simple act of pure kindness.

Lexie’s heart was happiest in Cannon Beach, Oregon, where she collected shells, took long walks on the beach, and charmed seagulls. She shared her favorite place with friends, and she and Art regularly visited Cannon Beach with their children and grandchildren.

Friends of her daughters and granddaughters considered Lexie to be their second mom. She mothered anyone who needed to talk and who required help making life decisions. Lexie listened closely to those with whom she spoke, and her answers and advice suited individual situations perfectly. Lexie dried many tears and brought smiles to multiple sad and lonely faces. Her soft voice and undivided attention to the situations of others called to the suffering, who left Lexie’s presence enriched by her wisdom and creativity.

Those who met Lexie remembered her. Those who knew Lexie treasured her. Those who loved Lexie are now bereft of the most beautiful person in their lives. Yet those who remembered, treasured and loved her were not to decide.

