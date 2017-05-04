Alice (Akin) Rossignol, 67, Scottsbluff

Alice (Akin) Rossignol, age 67, passed away on her anniversary on Monday May 1, 2017 in her home in Scottsbluff, NE. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday May 6, 2017 at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. In keeping with her wishes, her remains were cremated and there will be no visitation. Memorials in her name may be made to Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Alice was born August 23, 1949 to Ralph and Corinne Clements in Almeria, NE. She grew up on the family farm with her brother Darell and sisters Maxine, Nelva and Janice. She attended beauty school in Kearney, NE. She married Ed Akin and gave birth to two daughters. They moved to Mitchell, NE in 1983 and in the early 1990’s became the owner of the Magique Productions salon.

In 2003, a widow, Alice moved to Scottsbluff where she met and married Ray Rossignol. She enjoyed the remainder of her years gardening, sewing, spending time with her loved ones and riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle.

Alice was a beautiful and loving woman; she cared deeply for her family and friends. She will be loved always by those that knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Ray Rossignol, her children Andrea (Paul) Aerison of Eden Prairie, MN, Barbara (Brandon) Harder of Gering, NE, her furry children Low Rider and Freedom and her five beautiful granddaughters (Emilee, Haylee, Rylee, Charlee and Lynlee).

She is preceded in death by Ed Akin as well as her parents.