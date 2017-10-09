Alice E. (Hamilton) Dubry, 88, Bayard

Alice E. (Hamilton) Dubry, 88, went to her heavenly home, October 6, 2017, at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Per Alice’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A graveside memorial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford will be held at a later date. Memorials in Alice’s honor may be made to Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com <http://www.jolliffefuneralhome.com>. The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Chimney Rock Villa for the wonderful care Alice and Keith received.



Lloyd and Ruth (Bohner) Hamilton welcomed their sixth of seven children, Alice Elizabeth, on July 20, 1929. Growing up on the family ranch located north of Thedford, she attended Antelope Valley School and Thomas County High School graduating in 1947. When Alice was a young woman, she attended a dance at the Seneca Auditorium where she met Keith Dubry of Broken Bow.

Alice and Keith were married in Broken Bow on Sept. 4, 1948. They farmed near Broken Bow before Alice convinced Keith that Custer County mud was not for her. They then settled in the Thedford area where Alice cherished the Sandhills and being a rancher’s wife. Alice devoted her life to her two sons, Ronald and Dennis, and their numerous adventures. Patience and stubbornness go hand in hand, and Alice had plenty of both.



In 1965, Keith and Alice bought the Cowpoke Inn Cafe and Lounge in Thedford. Alice worked tirelessly in the kitchen bringing delicious home cooked meals to Sandhills families, cowboys, and weary travelers on Highway 2. The Cowpoke was known far and wide for Alice’s homemade pies, apple being her specialty, and for her one hard-fast rule…no cowboy hats inside. Even though they might not have liked it, no one would argue with Alice about not wearing their hats at the dinner table.

Selling the Cowpoke 19 years later, Alice devoted most of her time to her family by watching her grandchildren, going on school shopping trips to North Platte, and attending hog sales with Keith and Doug, her youngest grandson who nicknamed her “Bobbie”. Alice adored her grandchildren, never wanting them to feel left out, she gave each of them special time just with her. They most remember her jewelry collection, baking pies, cookies and cinnamon rolls, and her homemade chokecherry jelly. Alice instilled a love of jewelry and lipstick in her granddaughters, saying often to the oldest granddaughter Ann, “We never go downtown without our lipstick.”

Alice later worked at the Thomas County Library and drove the bookmobile. From time to time she would bring one or two of her grandchildren along on these long summer day trips winding through the Sandhills, packing a picnic to share along with countless memories.



Alice and Keith held season tickets to Husker football games for a number of years and hardly ever missed a home game or bowl game. When the Huskers traveled, sounds of the game most certainly filled the air of the Dubry home along with Alice’s excitement or disgust with how the players were doing that day. She also loved watching the women’s Husker volleyball team in action and would never miss a game if it was on TV.



Alice was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Thedford. She was involved locally, regionally, and at the state level in the American Legion Auxiliary and traveled with Keith to American Legion conventions and events where they made countless lifelong friends. She also served several years as a dorm mother at Cornhusker Girls’ State.



Alice and Keith moved to Bayard when Keith’s health declined in 2006. Alice spent nearly every day lovingly caring for her husband, sitting with him at Chimney Rock Villa until his passing in 2012. Alice made Chimney Rock Villa her home in 2016.

Family was a major focus in Alice’s life and her constant involvement and concern for their well-being is something they admire and value. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will carry her love and lessons with them, passing them on for generations.



Survivors include sons Ronald (Shari) of Valentine, and Dennis (Linda) of Bayard; grandchildren Ann (Travis) Collier of Dunning, Mindy (Mason) Burbach of Lincoln, Ashley (Shane) Harimon of Bayard, Doug (Cheryl) Dubry of Muskogee, Okla.; step-grandchildren Bryce Porter of Woodlake, and Chelsea Porter of Valentine; great-grandchildren Colby and Carlie Collier, Ian and Lily Burbach, Kenzie, Kodie and Kammie Harimon; and step great-grandchildren Austin, Kora, and Londyn Dunbar; her brother and sisters in-law Reed (Rosa Lee) Hamilton, and Betty Hamilton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceding Alice in death were her loving husband, Keith; her parents Lloyd and Ruth; her siblings and their spouses Floyd Hamilton, Lois (Grant) Figard, Louise (Dave) Miller, and twin infant brothers; and step-granddaughter Ronnie Porter.

