Alice Mae (Bell) Larsen, 93

Alice Mae (Bell) Larsen was called to her heavenly home on March 16, 2018. She passed peacefully from this life at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 93.

Alice was born in a farm house outside of Sidney, Nebraska, to Harvey and Alvina (Schnuelle) Bell. She was the oldest of 7 children and lived much of her youth in various places around Western Nebraska and Southern Missouri. She had a great love for children and chose to be a teacher, teaching in one room schoolhouses in Missouri and Nebraska. She met the love of her life in Gurley, Nebraska and married Lowell Larsen on June 12, 1947. From that time on she dedicated her life to her family and her faith. After Lowell’s death in 1971, Alice lived for a while in Missouri, Nebraska and finally settled in Grand Junction, Colorado, to be near her aging parents. She spent many years raising her daughters on Central Orchard Mesa, and eventually moved to Collbran, Colorado to live in a small one room cabin. She then decided to move to Grand Junction again and took up residence with her daughters. She loved to watch the storms across the valley, and write poems, stories, and Bible studies. Her family would like to express their thanks to their family and friends and the staff of HopeWest for the support and comfort provided over the last several months.

Alice is survived by her sons, Tom Larsen and David (Kathy) Larsen, her daughters Jeanie and Joanie Larsen, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, and her sisters Irene (Leslie) Case, Edith (Marvin) Case, Caroline Hedrick, and Lois Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, daughter June, and son Tim, her parents, her sister Fern Sarratt, and her brother Johnny Bell.

