Alice Marie Wagner, 85, Scottsbluff

Alice Marie Wagner, 85, of Scottsbluff passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Her graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering and her memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel in Scottsbluff with David Clement officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be send to Bible Baptist Church, 2023 Avenue C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, Emerald Court, 315 West 33rd Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Alice was born on a small farm near Horace, Kansas to Harry and Jeanie Jacques on January 6, 1932, the fifth of seven children. She attended school and graduated from Tribune, Kansas High School. Alice loved music and started playing the piano at about the age of 5.

Alice married James Burnside in 1952 and to this union three children were born: Cynthia Jo, Stephen James, and Brenda Sue. Alice later met and married Sam Wagner in Las Vegas, NV in 1971 and the blended family included Alice’s son Steve and Sam’s children Mark and Jandra.

Together Sam and Alice built a successful construction company in Colorado Springs, CO and later in Chadron, NE. Sam wanted to try ranching so they bought 1,020 acres west and south of Chadron which they built into a beautiful ranch.

Alice was a bookkeeper for the construction company and the ranch and kept accurate records.

After the Wagner’s sold the ranch and phased out their construction company, they bought a motor home and RV’d for several years. They both loved to fish, camp, and go boating.

Alice volunteered her talents in a variety of ways. She taught Bible studies and helped with Vacation Bible School. Sam and Alice opened their home on the holidays for the elderly to come and enjoy a meal and fellowship with them.

Alice started playing for sing-alongs in different establishments in the Scottsbluff area including care centers, assisted living centers, and the Veterans Home.

Alice wrote Christian poetry and was honored to have her poem “You Are Special” published in a book called Warm Thoughts. She was a warm and generous friend and fun to be around. She will be sadly missed by many whose lives she has touched.

Survivors include her son Steve (Carol) Burnside and family; step-daughter Jandra (Jan) Cooley and their daughter Chelsea; step-son Mark Wagner and his son Jason and Jason’s family; brother Bud Jacques; several nieces, nephews, and cousin Bill (Althea) Jacques. Alice would like to express a special thanks to a great and special friend and her POA, Dee McCumbers and her husband Larry who loved her and helped her very much. Also a special thanks to the staff and many friends she had at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

Those who preceded Alice in death include her daughters Cynthia Jo and Brenda , husband Sam, parents, three nephews, one niece, four sisters Irene (Harold) Hunt, Pauline (Charles) Peterson, Betty (Warren) Bailey, Ethel (George) Stotts; brother Donald Jacques, and several cousins.