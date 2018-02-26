Alice Rima, 90, Scottsbluff

Alice Rima, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family asks that instead of flowers, please do a kindness for another person in remembrance of Alice. She was a beautiful light in this world and will be truly missed! Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice Mary Jones was born to Arthur and Maude Jones on August 5, 1927 in North Platte, Nebraska. The youngest of 4 children she grew up in the neighboring city of Paxton, Nebraska. She met Thomas E Donahue and they were married in 1945.

She became a stay at home mom and raised two wonderful children. After tragic loss of her husband in 1970, she finally found true love again and married Gerald Dean Rima on June 20, 1980. She passed away peacefully on February 23 from injuries sustained in a fall.

She is survived by her son Thomas Donahue, her granddaughter Heather (James) Jackson, and her great grandchildren Ashley, JT and Jakoby Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brothers, her husband, and her daughter.