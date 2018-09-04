Alicia G. Hernandez, 74, Scottsbluff

Alicia G. Hernandez, 74, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3-6pm with a Rosary Service at 6pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Alicia’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Alicia was born August 29, 1944 in Laredo, TX to Oscar and Amalia (Jaso) Gonzales. Along with her, she had 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She married the love of her life Frank Hernandez, Jr. in May of 1962. To this union was born 5 children: John Jesse Hernandez, Frank Hernandez, III (special friend Amy Longmore), Steve Hernandez, Rebecca Cabral (Angel) and Anna Pate (Tim) all of Scottsbluff, along with an adopted son Doug Gerry (Jeanne) from Rapid City and Ami Torres of Scottsbluff; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Alicia was full a life and a fighter. She was the greatest wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister anyone could ask for. She loved her Mexican music, crocheting, cooking, and dancing when she was able to. She was never selfish and always put others in front of her. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Oscar and Amaila Gonzales, brother Oscar Gonzales, Jr. and granddaughter Angelica Olvera.