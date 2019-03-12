Allan Randall, Sr., 80, Minatare

Allen Randall, Sr, 80 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away February 28, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Military honors will be by the American Legion Post #36 Honor Guard and Patriot Guard Riders. A memorial has been established to the Scottsbluff Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Allen was born August 6, 1938 to Virgil and Bertie (Davis) Randall. He attended country grade school Southwest of Crawford, NE. In 1951, the family moved to Scottsbluff and he graduated with the class of 1956. He attended Scottsbluff Jr College for a short time. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and did basic training at Fr. Bliss, Texas. From there, he was stationed at Fr. Gordon, GA then Ft. Campbell, KY.

On May 9, 1957, he married Alyce Staman at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and was blessed with four children. Allen continued to serve his country and was transferred to Ft. Lawton, WA, taking his new bride with him.

Upon his discharge in September 1960, he and Alyce made their home in the Scottsbluff and panhandle area.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a longtime member of the NRA. He was also a 4-H leader for 2 years.

Allen was employed by Stinkneys, then Swift and Co., until the plant closed in 1974. He then worked for American Colloid. He then was an owner operator and hauled freight over the road for a few different companies, sometimes taking one of his children with him.

When his children were grown, Alyce was free to travel with him as a team, taking turns driving from coast to coast and border to border and across Canada. Allen also taught his children how to drive a semi.

Allen enjoyed horses, hunting, and western music and playing his guitar with the Joe Judd Western Band. He especially liked having his family take part in these events. Due to his declining health, he could no longer take part in the things he loved.

Allen took pleasure when family or friends would take him for rides. Ronald Soester was a special cousin who visited often and took Allen for rides. Allen really enjoyed Ronald taking him back to his childhood home southwest of Crawford; he really loved that area. Allen moved to the Veterans Home on May 17, 2017, where he received exceptionally good care.

Survivors include his wife Alyce; daughter Barbara Hottell; son Allen (Butch) Randall, Jr. (Yvonne); daughters Bonnie Cross and Becky Turner (Art); sister Shirley Meeks; grandchildren Jack Hottell, Teri Jo Payton (Dusty), Jon Hottell, Shawn Randall (Shay), Loretta Randall (Kerry Schluterbush), Keven Randall (Alisha Tucci), Amy Cross (John Butler), Robert Cross, Jason Cross, Bambi Randall, Patience Theiss; great-grandchildren: Ace, Johnny, Lilly, Jason, Alayana, Trinity, Chloee, Shara, Ashton, Jayse, Andrew, Katalia, Codee, Casey, Stevie, Conner, Patrick, Sarina, Faythe, Cylas, Hope, Jax, Justice, Lorenso and Jacobi; great great-grandchild Grace and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Alice and Bob Ommen, great grandson Elijah Randall, brothers-in-law Frank Meeks and Danny Staman, father-in-law Ray Staman, step father and mother-in-law Clarence and Lola Kisner, and son-in-law Johnny Hottell.