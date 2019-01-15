Allen Michael Zier, 25, Bayard

Allen Michael Zier, 25, of Bayard, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019. His graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at Bayard Cemetery in Bayard with Pastor Ted Meter officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport from 4 – 6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Allen’s honor be made in care of the Hope Congregational Church in Bayard. Online condolences may be made by viewing Allen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Allen was not alone at the time of passing, along with his angels, Grandma held his hand all night.

Allen was a caring and loving brother and uncle. He adored his nephew Tanner and was anxiously waiting for the birth of his niece.

Allen was a black powder enthusiast.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Holly (Whited) Zier of Bayard; sister Nikki (Logan) LeDroit and nephew Tanner LeDroit of Gering; grandfather Kenneth Zier of Bayard; grandparents Judy and Orval Whited of Bayard; aunts Jennette (Greg) Kniss of Scottsbluff and Cindy Hagstrom of Belgrade, MT; and numerous friends and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandma Marion Zier of Bayard, uncle Jeff Zier of Bayard, great grandma “Toots” Viola Bevard of Bayard, and great uncle Bob Bevard, Kearney, Ne.

Casket Bearers for Allen’s service are: Mike Zier, Chad Brunmeier, Scott Kniss, Orval Whited, Logan LeDroit and Greg Kniss.