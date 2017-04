Allen Moffat, 75, of Oshkosh passed away Sunday evening, April 23, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Oshkosh Wesleyan Church with Pastor Michael Ketchens officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Hollow Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials in Allen’s name can be made to the Oshkosh Wesleyan Church.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Moffat family.